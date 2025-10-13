Holinka scored twice on seven shots and added three assists in WHL Edmonton's 6-2 win over Lethbridge on Monday.

Holinka signed an entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs back in July, just over a year after being selected with a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old center was nearly a point-per-game player for the Oil Kings in 2024-25, earning 19 goals and 26 assists over 47 regular-season appearances. He's done even better early in 2025-26 with seven goals, four assists and 21 shots on net through six contests.