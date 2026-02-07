Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 11-4 win over Moose Jaw on Friday.

Holinka is up to 30 goals and 35 helpers through 43 games this season. He's slowed down a bit lately -- he went six games without a multi-point effort prior to Friday. The Maple Leafs prospect has made significant strides to improve on his 45-point regular season from 47 contests in 2024-25.