Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Three points in WHL blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 11-4 win over Moose Jaw on Friday.
Holinka is up to 30 goals and 35 helpers through 43 games this season. He's slowed down a bit lately -- he went six games without a multi-point effort prior to Friday. The Maple Leafs prospect has made significant strides to improve on his 45-point regular season from 47 contests in 2024-25.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Four points in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Earns hat trick for Oil Kings•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Keeps rolling with four points•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Racks up three points Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Adds four points in WHL win•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Stars in Monday's win•