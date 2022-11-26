Marner scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Marner extended his point streak to 15 games and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists). It's the third-longest streak in Maple Leafs' history behind Eddie Olczyk (1989-90) and Darryl Sittler (1977-78), who share the record of 18 games, and Dave Andreychuk (1993-94), John Anderson (1983-84) and Babe Dye (1921-22) with 16.