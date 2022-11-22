Marner was credited with an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Islanders.

Marner, who has only been held off the scoresheet twice in 20 games this season, extended his point streak to 13 games Monday. The 25-year-old right winger drew the helper on John Tavares' second-period, power-play tally that tied the game at 1-1. Marner, who finished with two shots against the Islanders, has compiled three goals and 15 assists during his current streak.