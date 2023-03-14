Marner logged a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Marner set up Auston Matthews early in the second period before adding a second assist on Calle Jarnkrok's tally later in the frame. Marner has been on a tear of late, with eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last three games. The 25-year-old winger has had another excellent season with 24 goals and 61 assists through 66 contests.