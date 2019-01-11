Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Another multi-point night

Marner stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Marner assisted on John Tavares' second goal of the first period, and Tavares returned the favor by setting up Marner's empty-netter with 22 seconds left. The fourth overall selection in the 2015 draft has made the leap to superstardom with 16 goals, 41 assists and a plus-19 rating through 43 games.