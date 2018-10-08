Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Another two-point game
Marner put up two more assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over Chicago.
One came on the power play while the other was at even strength. Marner now has back-to-back two-point games. He's just warming up and is showing glimpses of taking his game to a whole new level.
