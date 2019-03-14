Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Assist-happy Wednesday
Marner dished out two assists, one on the power play, in 20:06 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Chicago.
Marner was able to get back in the point column after he failed to do so the past two games. The 21-year-old has been on a tear this season, racking up 84 points in 70 games. Continue to ride the hot hand in all fantasy formats as Marner creeps closer to the 100-point mark.
