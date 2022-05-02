Marner (rest) is slated to rejoin the lineup for Game 1 against the Lightning on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Marner and linemate Auston Matthews will both be back in action after sitting out the regular-season finale in order to rest up for the playoffs. While Matthews has garnered much of the acclaim this year, Marner set career highs of his own in goals (35) and points (97), falling just short of being the ninth member of the 100-point club this season.