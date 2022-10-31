Marner was benched in the third period of Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The Leafs were up 3-1 with 13 minutes left and the Leafs seemed to be in control, bu two Marner giveaways led directly to two Ducks goals. And they then lost in overtime. Coach Sheldon Keefe kept him on the bench the next time the Auston Matthews' line hopped the boards. We're certain the point was made, even if it was for just one shift. Marner will definitely be motivated to show he's more than his embarrassing mistakes and that means big results for fantasy teams going forward.