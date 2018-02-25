Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Big four-point night

Marner scored a goal and added three assists, incluidng two on the power play, in Toronto's 4-3 win over Boston on Saturday night.

Marner has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last eight games. It's nice to see his chemistry with Nazem Kadri, who earned two goals on nifty Marner dishes. This winger's confidence is sky high right now, so the points should continue to flow.