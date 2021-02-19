Marner scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-3 win over the Senators on Thursday.

It was the elite playmaker's first multi-point game in six outings. But at the same time, Marner still has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 18 games. He sits third in scoring in the NHL and second in assists. Marner has ascended to a fantasy first rounder and is only getting better.