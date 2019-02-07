Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Breakout season continues

Marner picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

He's slowed down a bit since the calendar flipped to 2019, scoring seven goals and 12 points in 14 games, but Marner is still putting together a massive campaign, and the 21-year-old is already only two goals and four points away from tying the career highs he set last season. Much like current linemate John Tavares, consistency has been the hallmark of Marner's elite production -- his longest streak without a point all season is only two games, and he's only even done that twice.