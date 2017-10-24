Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Breaks slump in victory
Marner had a pair of assists in Monday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.
This was a welcome sight for Marner, as he'd gone his past four games without posting anything on the score sheet for the Leafs. Getting him going will only serve to make Toronto's already potent attack even more dangerous.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Struggles continue•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three points in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Focuses on defense to become all-situations player•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will represent Canada at World Championships•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Finding it difficult to be a difference maker•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out with two assists in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...