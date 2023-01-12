Marner scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Marner potted his 16th goal of the season with 1:15 left in the third period, giving the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead that they managed not to squander. This is the regular season, after all. Marner has been marking the scoresheet regularly, as he extended his point streak to six games while reaching the 50-point mark in just 42 games.