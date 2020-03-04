Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Buries highlight-reel goal

Marner scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Marner received a pass from Auston Matthews, then went between his legs before sending a backhand shot past Sharks goalie Martin Jones late in the second period. The stunner accounted for Marner's 16th goal and 65th point of the season. He's added 144 shots and a plus-6 rating through 56 appearances.