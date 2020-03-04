Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Buries highlight-reel goal
Marner scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Marner received a pass from Auston Matthews, then went between his legs before sending a backhand shot past Sharks goalie Martin Jones late in the second period. The stunner accounted for Marner's 16th goal and 65th point of the season. He's added 144 shots and a plus-6 rating through 56 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes three helpers in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.