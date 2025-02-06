Marner (lower body) is available for Thursday's game against the Kraken, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Marner missed Tuesday's win over Calgary due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old had put forth multi-point performances in five of his last 13 appearances, racking up three goals, 16 assists, 11 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-7 rating while averaging 21:41 of ice time across that span.