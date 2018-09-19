Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Clicking with Tavares

Marner recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Ottawa.

Marner displayed tremendous chemistry with offseason acquisition John Tavares right off the bat. He assisted on a Tavares power-play goal in the first period and set up Tavares again at even strength in the third. Tavares then returned the favor in the final frame, helping Marner cap his three-point night with a goal of his own.