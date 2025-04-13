Marner scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 1-0 overtime victory over Montreal.

He had just come off the bench when William Nylander found him with a pass. Marner fired a shot from the left hashmarks that beat Jakub Dobes; it came just 36 seconds into OT. With the win, the Leafs clinched home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Leafs play three times this week, and Marner is just two points from a new career mark in points and 100 on the season. He has 26 goals and 72 assists in 79 games, and he sits fifth overall in the NHL.