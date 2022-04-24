Marner scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

He scored on the first shot on Sergey Bobrovsky. T.J. Brodie wired a dump-in which bounced off the end boards and right to Marner, who one-timed a slapper from the right face-off circle. He continues to pad his career-best scoring total and now has 96 points, including 35 goals, in 70 games. With three contests remaining, Marner has a chance to hit the century mark if the stars align.