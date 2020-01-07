Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects 30th assist
Marner produced a power-play assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton on Monday.
Marner logged 4:28 of ice time with the man advantage in Monday's loss and wound up coming away with an assist for his efforts, giving him 30 helpers to go along with 11 goals this season. Missing a large chunk of games with an ankle injury hasn't seemed to slow Marner down, as he's found the scoresheet 23 times in 15 contests since returning from injury.
