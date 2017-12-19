Marner scored a goal and added three assists (two on the power play) during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.

The offensive outburst was the first four-point showing of Marner's career, and he now has three goals and 21 assists through 35 games this season. While that's now a respectable total, and he's recorded an impressive eight multi-point showings for the campaign, fantasy owners were probably hoping for better production from the sophomore. Marner owns oodles of offensive upside and continued patience will likely pay off over the coming months.