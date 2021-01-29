Marner posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Marner set up Wayne Simmonds for the Maple Leafs' third goal of the contest. While Marner lost his share of the league's scoring lead thanks to a two-assist effort from Connor McDavid, the former has a strong five goals and eight helpers through nine contests. Marner has added 18 shots on goal, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating this year.