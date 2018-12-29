Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Comes flying out of break
Marner scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
One of the helpers came on the power play; Marner's 14th point this season (two goals, 12 assists) with the man advantage. The third-year winger continues to thrive alongside John Tavares, and Marner now has 13 goals and 53 points in only 38 games as he speeds towards a new career high.
