Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Comes up big in win

Marner posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

The slick forward was credited with the secondary assist on Auston Matthews' power-play marker, part of a five-goal second period. In addition to the assist, Marner had a huge block at the end of regulation, preventing a hard shot off the stick of David Pastrnak from getting to the net as time expired. Marner now has three points this postseason, in as many games.

