Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Comes up big in win
Marner posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
The slick forward was credited with the secondary assist on Auston Matthews' power-play marker, part of a five-goal second period. In addition to the assist, Marner had a huge block at the end of regulation, preventing a hard shot off the stick of David Pastrnak from getting to the net as time expired. Marner now has three points this postseason, in as many games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores twice in Game 1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Continues to lead team in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Reaches 90-point plateau•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Assist-happy Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gathers three points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tops 80-point mark in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...