Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Continues to lead team in scoring

Marner scored his 26th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

It's just his second goal in his last 15 games, but his eighth point in his last eight games. Marner sits with 92 points in 81 games to lead the Leafs in scoring.

