Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Could begin training in Switzerland

Marner's camp has had discussions with the ZSC Lions of the NLA about a potential contract for the 2019-20 campaign, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

This is almost certainly just a negotiating tactic, as there's next to no chance that Marner actually ends up signing a contract with the Lions, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to Switzerland to train with the team in early September if he still hasn't reached a deal with the Maple Leafs prior to training camp. Either way, it's certainly worth noting that at this point it appears that Marner's holdout could end up extending into the regular season.