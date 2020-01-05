Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Datsyukian game impresses
Marner set up two goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
The points stretched his current streak to four games and five points (one goal, four helpers). But more impressively, Marner showed a tenacity on the defensive side of the puck that shows his game has gone to a new level since his return from injury. He made a Pavel Datsyukian move to strip the puck off a streaking Islander forward. Marner's game is 200-feet long without compromising any offense. There aren't many in the NHL who can boast the same.
