Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes pair of helpers
Marner collected two assists and added two shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Marner assisted on a pair of goals in the final minute of the third period, setting up Ilya Mikheyev's empty-netter and Auston Matthews' insurance tally. Marner, 22, is averaging better than a point per game once again for the Leafs, tallying 14 points in 12 contests so far. He could be headed for a second consecutive 90-point season.
