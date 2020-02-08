Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes three helpers in OT win

Marner picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Leafs' superstar trio of Marner, Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had at least three points in this one, and they combined for the latter's OT winner on the power play with only seven seconds left in extra time. Marner has a seven-game point streak going and done most of his damage as a facilitator during that stretch, piling up one goal and 11 points.