Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes three helpers in OT win
Marner picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
The Leafs' superstar trio of Marner, Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had at least three points in this one, and they combined for the latter's OT winner on the power play with only seven seconds left in extra time. Marner has a seven-game point streak going and done most of his damage as a facilitator during that stretch, piling up one goal and 11 points.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects 30th assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.