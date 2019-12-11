Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes two more helpers
Marner produced two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Both of Marner's assists were on John Tavares goals. Tuesday was Marner's second straight two-assist performance. He's up to 22 points and 51 shots on goal in 21 games this season. His playmaking is on full display, and while a few goals would be nice, his point-per-game pace plays in virtually all fantasy formats.
