Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes two more helpers

Marner produced two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Both of Marner's assists were on John Tavares goals. Tuesday was Marner's second straight two-assist performance. He's up to 22 points and 51 shots on goal in 21 games this season. His playmaking is on full display, and while a few goals would be nice, his point-per-game pace plays in virtually all fantasy formats.