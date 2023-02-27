Marner posted three assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Marner has racked up eight helpers over his last three games as he continues to show off his elite playmaking. The 25-year-old winger has 20 goals, 54 helpers, 141 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs have two lines that can take over a game, and Marner's trio with Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting remains one of the most productive in the league.