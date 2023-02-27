Marner posted three assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Marner has racked up eight helpers over his last three games as he continues to show off his elite playmaking. The 25-year-old winger has 20 goals, 54 helpers, 141 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs have two lines that can take over a game, and Marner's trio with Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting remains one of the most productive in the league.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Provides five helpers vs. Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Six-game, eight-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pushes scoring streak to five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of NHL's Stars of the Week•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores on power play in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns power-play helper•