Marner notched three assists and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Marner is on an eight-game point streak, and seven of those efforts have been of the multi-point variety. The playmaking winger has five goals and 11 helpers during his streak, and he's also earned five power-play points, as one of his assists Wednesday came with the man advantage. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 27 assists, 14 power-play points, 62 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 25 contests.