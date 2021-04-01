Marner tallied two assists and added two blocks with one shot in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Jets.

Marner figured in on first-period goals by Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman to help stake the Maple Leafs to a 2-0 lead. Marner has been incredibly consistent all season long, most recently landing on the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games, amassing three goals and nine assists during that stretch. Marner ranks fourth in the NHL scoring race with 46 points in 36 games and boasts a plus-18 rating.