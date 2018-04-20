Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns assist in Game 4

Marner garnered a helper against the Bruins in Thursday's 3-1 defeat.

While Marner has been performing well -- four points in five postseason contests -- it hasn't been enough to stop the Leafs from falling into a 3-1 hole in the series. With every game now do or die for Toronto, it will need the 20-year-old to produce on a nightly basis; something he is certainly capable of when you consider he racked up 69 points in 82 regular-season outings while avoiding a sophomore slump.