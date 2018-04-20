Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns assist in Game 4
Marner garnered a helper against the Bruins in Thursday's 3-1 defeat.
While Marner has been performing well -- four points in five postseason contests -- it hasn't been enough to stop the Leafs from falling into a 3-1 hole in the series. With every game now do or die for Toronto, it will need the 20-year-old to produce on a nightly basis; something he is certainly capable of when you consider he racked up 69 points in 82 regular-season outings while avoiding a sophomore slump.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two assists in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gets two points in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends point streak to 10 games Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding eight-game, 11-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: First career 20-goal season•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Hits 60-point mark again this year•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...