Marner was credited with an assist as the Maple Leafs earned a 4-1 win over the Jets on Saturday.

Marner etched his name in the scorebook with a third-period helper but accomplished little else Saturday. Other than a positive rating on an empty-net goal, Marner did not generate a shot or produce a hit during 19:17 of ice time. The 25-year-old right winger has compiled four points (one goal, three assists) in five outings.