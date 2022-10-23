Marner was credited with an assist as the Maple Leafs earned a 4-1 win over the Jets on Saturday.
Marner etched his name in the scorebook with a third-period helper but accomplished little else Saturday. Other than a positive rating on an empty-net goal, Marner did not generate a shot or produce a hit during 19:17 of ice time. The 25-year-old right winger has compiled four points (one goal, three assists) in five outings.
