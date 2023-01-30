Marner registered a power-play assist in a 5-1 win over Washington on Sunday.
Marner has been held off the scoresheet once in his past eight outings, posting two goals and seven helpers during that span. He has amassed 59 points, including 41 assists, in 51 games this season.
