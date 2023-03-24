Marner scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Marner has goals in four consecutive games (four goals). And he's on an eight-game, 15-point scoring streak that includes six goals. With 92 points in 71 games, Marner is on pace to top 100 points for the first time in his NHL career.
