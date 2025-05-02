Marner picked up an assist in a series-clinching 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 6 on Thursday.
He fired two shots. Marner heads into Round 2 with eight points, including seven assists, in six games against the Sens. The Leafs will face the Panthers in Round 2 which will start next week.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding three-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three points in playoff opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-game, eight-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Hits 100 NHL points for first time•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Closing in on 100 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort in Tampa•