Marner scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

It was his 20th of the season. Marner has 67 points in 54 games and 358 points in 354 games over this NHL career. He's the model of consistency, too -- he's never gone three games without a point this season. Marner drives the offense in Toronto and sits tied with Brad Marchand for third in the NHL.