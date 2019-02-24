Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Ends season-long point drought
Marner picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Montreal.
The points spell a bit of relief for the electric winger, who had gone three games without a point. Marner had been stuck at 69 points, a total that equaled his career mark from last season. But now that his longest point drought of the season is over, Marner should get back to delivering electrifying offense for the Leafs and his owners.
