Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Equals career mark in assists

Marner's assist Tuesday in a win over Colorado gave him 47 on the season, the same number he had last season.

Marner is also just two points from hitting his career mark in overall points (69), but he's only played 56 games. At this rate, he will flirt with his first 100-point season. Marner is in line for a huge payday this offseason. He is a restricted free agent after this season.