Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Erupts for five points in win

Marner scored two goals and added three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-6 win over the Hurricanes.

Carolina held a 5-3 lead heading into the third period, but Marner took over the game at that point, potting both his goals and collecting four points in total in the final 20 minutes. The 22-year-old's point streak now stands at eight games, during which Marner has piled up an incredible six goals and 17 points.