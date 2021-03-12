Marner scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 OT win over Winnipeg.

The goal was his first in six games. Marner leads the Leafs in scoring with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and sits fourth in the NHL overall, behind only Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Patrick Kane. Marner doesn't get mentioned among Hart candidates, but his excellence does not go unnoticed by fantasy managers and fans alike.