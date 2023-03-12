Marner scored a goal and three assists on five shots, fueling the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Marner picked off Ryan McLeod's pass in front of the Oilers' net and deked out Stuart Skinner to cut the Oilers' lead to 3-2. He would also pick up helpers on goals from William Nylander, John Tavares, and Auston Matthews. This performance gives Marner back-to-back multi-point efforts and gives him nine points in his last five games. On the season, Marner has 24 goals and 83 points in 65 games.