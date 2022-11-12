Marner was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Penguins.

Marner, who has produced at least one point in 13 of his 15 outings this season, increased his consecutive helper streak to eight games during the Hockey Hall of Fame game Friday. The 25-year-old right winger aided William Nylander's second-period, power-play marker, which tied the score at 2-2. Marner has accumulated 12 points since he was last held off the scoresheet by the Stars on Oct. 20.