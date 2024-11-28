Marner produced an unassisted power-play marker Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Marner continues to be Toronto's best player, at least in terms of offensive production. The right-shot winger ranks first on the club in scoring, and he has nine more assists than any of his teammates. The 27-year-old has generated nine goals, 20 assists and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests, and he'll attempt to continue his strong season against Tampa Bay on Saturday.