Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends point streak to 10 games Wednesday
Marner scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
That's now 10 straight games with a point for Marner, who's racked up four goals and 14 points over that stretch. The second-year forward already has career highs in most categories, but he'll need three more points over the Leafs' last five games to record his first career 70-point campaign.
