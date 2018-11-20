Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends point streak

Marner tallied two assists and fired six shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Marner has been red hot recently, picking up one goal and nine points during a five-game point streak which began Nov. 10 against the Bruins.The 21-year-old forward will look to continue his hot streak Wednesday in a road matchup with the Hurricanes.

