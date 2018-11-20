Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends point streak
Marner tallied two assists and fired six shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Columbus.
Marner has been red hot recently, picking up one goal and nine points during a five-game point streak which began Nov. 10 against the Bruins.The 21-year-old forward will look to continue his hot streak Wednesday in a road matchup with the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three more points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores rare goal in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tied for team lead in points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-game assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One assist in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of four Leafs in NHL's top-four scorers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...