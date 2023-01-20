Marner scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
He elected to shoot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 in the second period that fooled Connor Hellebuyck. Marner has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) during his 20-game home point streak, which is the longest in Maple Leafs history. He has points in 12 of his last 14 games overall (five goals, 13 assists).
